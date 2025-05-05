SRK to channel 'Bengal Tiger' at Met Gala, teases Sabyasachi
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his illustrious Met Gala debut this year, with the ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee confirmed as his stylist.
The designer's team teased the look on Instagram Stories, with just four words on a black background: "King Khan - Bengal Tiger."
This indicates that Khan's outfit for the prestigious event will show a Bengal tiger theme, which is aligned with Mukherjee's design philosophy of fusing Indian heritage with global couture aesthetics.
Anticipated ensemble
Mukherjee's design likely to feature 18k gold Bengal Tiger Bracelet
While the details of Khan's outfit are still under wraps, fans can't contain their excitement.
This anticipation has only been furthered by Mukherjee's recent launch of a new thematic piece of jewelry, The Rouge Bengal Tiger Bracelet.
Crafted from 18k gold with a mix of 30.32 carats of rubellite, over 138 carats of tourmalines, rubies, rhodolites, garnet, and a stunning collection of EF VVS VS diamonds, the bracelet screams regal craftsmanship!
Cultural significance
Khan is likely to take Met Gala stage by storm
Pooja Dadlani, King Khan's longtime manager, also shared the same collaboration teaser on her Instagram Story.
Khan's appearance at the Met Gala is seen as a landmark moment for fashion and for the global representation of Indian cinema.
His presence is anticipated to be among the most awaited moments of this year's gala, famed for its avant-garde fashion.
Along with Khan, other Indian stalwarts such as Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Diljit Dosanjh will also attend the gala.