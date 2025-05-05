What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his illustrious Met Gala debut this year, with the ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee confirmed as his stylist.

The designer's team teased the look on Instagram Stories, with just four words on a black background: "King Khan - Bengal Tiger."

This indicates that Khan's outfit for the prestigious event will show a Bengal tiger theme, which is aligned with Mukherjee's design philosophy of fusing Indian heritage with global couture aesthetics.