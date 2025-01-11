What's the story

The political thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in a dual role as both father and son, was released theatrically on Friday.

Directed by Shankar, the film follows Charan's character—a political reformer who rises from IPS to IAS—aiming to revolutionize India's electoral system.

This narrative has sparked comparisons between Charan's character and former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan, the man credited with "cleaning up" Indian elections.