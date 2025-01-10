'Game Changer' review—Ram Charan is superb in Shankar's inconsistent drama
What's the story
Shankar's Game Changer, led by a consistently stellar Ram Charan (who plays dual roles and is in nearly every frame), fits right into the director's filmography.
Shankar again focuses on a protagonist who wants to uproot corruption and carve a more egalitarian society.
Charan-Shankar's team succeeds in delivering several high moments, but sadly, the formulaic approach bogs the film down.
Story
Film follows a dutiful IAS officer and his enemies
Game Changer follows Ram (Charan), an IAS officer deeply committed to his duty.
Things begin to turn difficult for him when he makes an enemy in Bobbili Mopidevi (SJ Suryah), a minister whose illegal businesses run rampant in the state.
In a flashback sequence, Charan also plays Appanna (Ram's father), while Kiara Advani essays Deepika, Ram's girlfriend.
#1
Sets its tone in the very beginning
Game Changer starts with a logic-defying, yet surprisingly fun-to-watch action sequence followed by a grand song.
This sets the tone and you realize what to expect, at least in the first few scenes.
For most of the first half, a serious scene is followed by a supposedly "funny" one and several aspects of Ram's life are covered one after the other.
#2
Why it becomes difficult to stay invested in 'Game Changer'
Thaman S's background music (which does a lot for GC, especially in the scenes that show Charan's rivalry with his antagonists), is played at a such high decibel that it'll jolt you.
The transition between scenes is jarring—you don't know where one ends and the next one begins.
Also problematic is how some scenes take too long to establish, while others are shockingly half-baked.
#3
Looking for a strong female lead? Film will disappoint you
Deepika enters the film early on and Advani has a vibrant, cheerful presence in all her scenes, but, to nobody's surprise, she completely vanishes from the narrative not long after.
After a point, it seems like Shankar completely forgets that Advani, too, is a part of the political drama.
The antagonists have much more screen time than she does, despite being the female lead.
#4
A more nuanced storyline could have worked wonders
A dated storyline can somehow still work if the presentation is different and the narrative can justify the film's length.
Sadly, Game Changer is a replica of Shankar's previous films, and more than once, I felt I was watching Nayak all over again.
Nayak was released in 2001 and its original version Mudhalvan premiered in 1999.
Surely, we deserve better stories in 2025.
#5
What works: Pre-interval sequence packs a punch
Game Changer hooked me in with a surprisingly effective pre-interval sequence.
Fast-paced, well-acted, slick, and throbbing with dramatic energy, it hits the nail right on its head and paves the way for the second half.
Mass cinema done right!
One also has to give it to Charan for completely committing himself to the film in such a way that he uplifts even mediocre material.
#6
Suryah and Charan deliver excellent performances as rivals
Game Changer is predictable and features obvious political commentary which is the trademark of Shankar's films, and yet, has several high points that work well due to the cast and dialogues.
In the first half, the rivalry between Mopidevi and Ram is a treat to watch, especially when the script surprises us with some unexpected, riveting twists.
This feud, however, goes largely kaput post-intermission.
#7
More on Charan's performance
You can sense Charan's hard work in every scene and you instantly buy his character the very first time you meet him.
While Ram's character comes relatively easily to him, it's his role as Appanna that requires him to be restrained, and Charan aces this character's emotional complexities extremely well.
If only there were a better storyline to do justice to his talents.
Verdict
Can wait for OTT release; 2.5/5 stars
The film becomes taxing pre-climax when instead it could have made the cat-and-mouse chase between Ram and Mopidevi exhilarating.
The songs only contribute to the nearly three-hour-long runtime and add no value, and except for a few, the supporting characters aren't very memorable.
Charan, however, meets all expectations and GC can be watched solely for him once it premieres on OTT.
2.5/5 stars.