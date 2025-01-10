What's the story

Shankar's Game Changer, led by a consistently stellar Ram Charan (who plays dual roles and is in nearly every frame), fits right into the director's filmography.

Shankar again focuses on a protagonist who wants to uproot corruption and carve a more egalitarian society.

Charan-Shankar's team succeeds in delivering several high moments, but sadly, the formulaic approach bogs the film down.