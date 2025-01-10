'The Traitors' controversy: BBC accused of misrepresentation in reality show
What's the story
Popular BBC and Studio Lambert show The Traitors is being accused of misrepresenting its Scottish roots.
Filmed in Inverness, Scotland, the series falls under a "Scottish commission" according to Ofcom regulations.
However, Peter Strachan, a veteran Scottish TV director and member of the trade body Directors UK, has expressed concerns that the show may be violating these regulations by not properly representing Scotland.
Ofcom regulations
'Over 80% of production team based outside Scotland...'
Strachan has examined The Traitors's production team and found that "over 80%" aren't based in Scotland.
He also claimed that without a Glasgow-based BBC executive producer, no "above the line" roles would be filled out of Scotland.
In a LinkedIn post that has received over 650 likes, he painted this data as a "truly shocking picture," accusing the BBC of "de facto cultural bias" and unfair behavior.
Industry impact
'Tip of the iceberg' for TV production in Scotland
Strachan's allegations go beyond The Traitors, hinting at a larger problem within Scotland's TV production industry.
He said many other so-called Scottish productions are not creating jobs for broadcast freelancers in Scotland.
Under the Ofcom regulations, producers must meet 2/3 criteria to qualify as out-of-London: having a "substantive base" in the region, investing 70% of "production spend" outside London, and having at least 50% of the off-screen talent based outside England's capital.
Show's success
Meanwhile, 'The Traitors' continues to enjoy high ratings
Despite the allegations, insiders confirmed that The Traitors's third season does meet Ofcom criteria. They also noted an increase in opportunities for local freelancers.
The Traitors launched its S03 on January 9 and has been posting its best ratings yet, with more than 5 million tuning in again last night.
A celebrity version will also be launched later this year.
The show has been sold worldwide, with Karan Johar-hosted Hindi version for Amazon Prime Video on the way.