'Truly indescribable': Paris Hilton shares footage of burned-down $8.4M house
Paris Hilton, the 43-year-old entrepreneur and television personality, recently expressed her heartbreak over the destruction of her Malibu beach house in the devastating Los Angeles fires.
The property, worth $8.4 million, was reportedly reduced to ashes.
On Instagram, she shared a video and wrote in sorrow: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable."
'I was in complete shock...'
Hilton further shared, "When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."
Despite this, she also stressed that she feels "incredibly lucky" that her loved ones and pets are safe.
"That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have," she wrote on Instagram.
Hilton witnessed her house burn down on live TV
Hilton, who bought the property in 2021, saw it burn "to the ground on live TV" on Wednesday.
She said the house was more than just a place to live; it was where she and her family made beautiful memories.
"It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner," she said, referring to her one-year-old son.
Widespread devastation
LA fires: A wider impact on celebrities and residents
The LA fires have forced tens of thousands of celebrities, including Billy Crystal, James Woods, and Mandy Moore, to evacuate their homes in Pacific Palisades and neighboring areas.
Five separate fires have spread across Los Angeles County, burning nearly 36,000 acres with no containment in the Eaton and Kenneth Fires.
At least 10 people have lost their lives in these fires, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report.