Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood is set to welcome a fresh batch of talent in 2025.

Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava, Ahaan Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Aaishvary Thackeray are all gearing up for their acting debuts.

From patriotic films to love stories, these newcomers are ready to make their mark in the industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meet the newcomers of Bollywood in 2025

Ibrahim to Rasha: Promising newcomers in Bollywood for 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jan 02, 202504:10 am

What's the story As we enter 2025, the Bollywood scene is going to be refreshed by a new wave of talent. This year, we will see a number of fresh faces making their acting debuts, including Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in Azaad, Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen, Veer Pahariya in Skyforce, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava in Nakhrewaalii. Let's take a closer look at these promising newcomers.

Debut film

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani to debut in 'Azaad'

Aaman Devgan, nephew of actor Ajay Devgn, is all set to make his acting debut with the film Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie revolves around 19-year-old Govind and an extraordinary horse, set against the backdrop of 1920s British-occupied India. Rasha Thadani, daughter of actor Raveena Tandon, will be starring opposite Aaman in this debut film.

Upcoming stars

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya's anticipated debuts

Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is said to be gearing up for his acting debut in a patriotic film called Sarzameen. The film also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya—the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde—will make his debut in Sky Force opposite Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Miss Universe 2021, will enter Bollywood in one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, Baaghi 4.

Fresh talent

Aanand L Rai's new faces: Duggal and Srivastava

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is introducing two new faces under his production this year. Ansh Duggal, who was earlier seen in the music video of Nayan with Dhvani Bhanushali, will make his Bollywood debut with Nakhrewaalii. Pragati Srivastava will be the female lead in the same film, making her Bollywood entry. The first poster of Nakhrewaalii featuring Duggal and Srivastava has already created a buzz online.

Future stars

Ahaan Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Aaishvary Thackeray's upcoming debuts

Ahaan Panday, cousin of actor Ananya Panday, is said to be making his Bollywood debut with a Mohit Suri-directed love story. Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has two projects in the pipeline: a pan-India debut with Mohanlal's Vrushabha and a Hindi film debut opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. Meanwhile, Aaishvary Thackeray—the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray—is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut.