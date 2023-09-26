Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions launches Ansh Duggal

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 05:29 pm 1 min read

Ansh Duggal is the newly launched face in Bollywood

Acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai is known for his distinct storytelling and choosing off-beat topics. The director-producer has now introduced a fresh face, Ansh Duggal through his production house, Colour Yellow Productions. Known for promoting emerging talent, Rai is excited to collaborate with Duggal on multiple creative projects under his banner. Details of the projects remain undisclosed, but we can expect announcements to follow.

Upcoming projects of the production house

The production house shared a statement regarding the same that read: "Ansh Duggal, a hero who is also your charming boy next door, is all set to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to movies." Reportedly, Colour Yellow Productions has several projects lined up, including Tere Ishk Mein, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Jhimma 2, Atmapamphlet, among others. It will be interesting to see which will be Duggal's launch vehicle.

