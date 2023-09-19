Box office collection: 'Gadar 2's weekday struggle continues

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 09:29 am 1 min read

Gadar 2 is a trendsetter of how a decades-old franchise can be revamped and turned into a box office success. The Sunny Deol starrer has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark in India and has become a revelation. Currently, the movie is struggling to hold its foot on the ground amid the Jawan wave. The action drama is inching toward Pathaan's box office record.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 44 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 520.44 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Ameesha Patel, Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

