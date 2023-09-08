Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' slows down amid 'Jawan' craze

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 10:49 am 1 min read

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has become one of the monumental films in Bollywood. The action drama has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark with ease. Now, it seems that after the Jawan fever, the period drama is finally slowing down at the box office. The second installment has become a viewers' favorite and is looking forward to a crucial weekend ahead.

Aiming to beat 'Pathaan's record

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 510.59 crore in India. The movie is slowly inching toward Pathaan's record collection. It will be a delight for fans if SRK can surpass his own record with Jawan. Gadar 2 is also headlined by Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma.

