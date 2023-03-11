Entertainment

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway: How Rani Mukerji agreed to play 'Debika Chatterjee'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 11, 2023, 07:15 pm 3 min read

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' will hit the screens on March 17

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is barely a week from its theatrical release. Based on a true story, it is about how the Norwegian government confiscated an Indian couple's children over cultural differences and how the mother fought the battle to get her kids back. In a recent media interaction in Mumbai, Mukerji revealed how and why she agreed to the film.

When Nikkhil Advani approached her for it

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic when Nikkhil Advani reached out to Mukerji for the film. When he told her about the real incident, it left her stumped. "I was shocked when he said the children were confiscated from their mother over cultural differences. I was so emotionally charged that I started to Google it. When I read about it, I was really stumped."

Mukerji told Advani it'd be difficult to work with her

Though Mukerji loved the script, she wanted to check on Advani's willingness to cast her. "I wanted to see how much was this collaboration. So, I told him that it'll be difficult to work with me because I'm a mother now. My daughter's my priority. He agreed to it, saying he'll work according to my schedule and availability," she said.

On working with Advani

Mukerji was all praises for Advani whose production house, Emmay Entertainment, is co-producing the project. "He has always stood for the quality of films he has produced. He has a very good reputation in the industry for backing movies that create a difference. He picks hard-hitting subjects, he is fearless, and he has never shied from making hard-hitting projects," she stated.

Karan Johar calls it Mukerji's career-best film

Filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Mukerji, claimed the upcoming title to be her career-best performance. He also recalled the time when he was in trouble over casting Tina's character during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. After some eight actresses turned down the offer, Aditya Chopra suggested Johar cast Mukerji. Following this, he and Advani met her, and she agreed to come on board.

All about the film

The film is based on Sagarika Chatterjee's book, The Journey of A Mother, where she penned her horrific experience when Norway's Child Welfare Services took away her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber, it tells the real story of how Chatterjee fought hard to get her kids back. The upcoming film will be released in theaters on Friday (March 17(.

