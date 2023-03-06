Entertainment

It's a wrap for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 05:13 pm 1 min read

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming action Fighter is one of the much-anticipated films as fans are eager to watch the actor in the action genre. This action-packed entertainer will be helmed by the adept Siddharth Anand who has mastered the Bollywood action genre with Bang Bang, War, and now Pathaan. Recently, Roshan shared a video revealing that the shoot has been wrapped.

The video features the crew in an aircraft after the wrap of the film. The upcoming film will also star Deepika Padukone and she will be seen doing some sleek action sequences. The movie is slated to be released on January 25, 2024. It is also touted as India's first aerial action franchise. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

