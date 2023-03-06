Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks his silence, reacts to wife Aaliya's allegations

Mar 06, 2023

For quite some time now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines as his wife Aaliya Siddiqui kept on sharing videos of the challenges she has been facing while staying at the actor's Versova bungalow. After keeping mum for a long time, the actor finally broke his silence on the personal life controversies and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions."

'I am termed as a bad guy…'

Taking to social media, the Manto actor clarified the reason behind keeping his silence surrounding the controversies in a lengthy note, highlighting all the major points. He said, "The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (drama) will somewhere be read by my small children." Further, he claimed that because of his silence, "he is termed as a bad guy."

Siddiqui pointed out that they haven't stayed together for years

He clarified each and every allegation against him while explaining his ordeal to people. Firstly, he clarified that "he and Aaliya haven't been staying together for several years," and they are already divorced and had an understanding only for their kids. Siddiqui claimed that his ex-wife wants more money which is why she filed a case against him.

'My kids haven't attended school in 45 days...'

"Does anyone know, why my kids are not attending school?" posed Siddiqui, while claiming that his children have been made hostage for the past 45 days and are missing their schooling in Dubai. The actor also elaborated that Shora and Yaani's mother had abandoned them in Dubai, before calling the kids to Mumbai. He made an extensive note of the money paid to Aaliya.

Siddiqui alleged that his wife is blackmailing him

The actor alleged that he has paid his ex-wife approximately Rs. 10 lakh in the past two years and Rs. 5-7 lakh per month, excluding school fees, medical, travel, and other expenses. Toward the end of the note, Siddiqui alleged that Aaliya is doing this to blackmail him, malign his reputation, and fulfill her illegitimate demands and he would not let this happen.

Check out his Twitter post

This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions. pic.twitter.com/6ZdQXMLibv — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 6, 2023