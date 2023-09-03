#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' struggling to reach Rs. 100cr

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' struggling to reach Rs. 100cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 03, 2023 | 01:56 pm 2 min read

'Dream Girl 2' collects Rs. 6.36cr on Day 9

The month of August witnessed fierce competition at the theaters with the head-to-head clash of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana entered the race with Dream Girl 2, released on August 25. Despite the competition, the film has been witnessing decent collections at the box office but seems to be struggling to reach Rs. 100cr. Here's a breakdown of its collections.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit Dream Girl, where Khurrana starred alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. In Dream Girl 2, the Andhadhun actor shares the screen with Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the film can break into the Rs. 100cr club—especially since Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be released next Friday.

'Dream Girl 2': Day 9 box office collection

Dream Girl 2, which began its theatrical journey on a strong note, collected a net total of Rs. 71.7cr in India in its first eight days. The film's impressive run continued on the ninth day (Saturday), as it added Rs. 6.36cr to its collection, per industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total to Rs. 78.06cr. On Saturday, the film reportedly recorded a 27.41% occupancy rate.

Here's more about 'Dream Girl 2'

Bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 features a star-studded cast, including Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi, among others. The comedy-drama film traces the journey of Karam (played by Khurrana), who disguises himself as a woman and cross-dresses as Pooja, setting the stage for a series of chaotic and comical situations.

Meanwhile, Khurrana stated #DreamGirl2 has same audience as #Gadar2

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khurrana mentioned Dream Girl 2 shouldn't be watched with a "magnifying glass" and has the same audience as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. "The one thing I was clear about was this film isn't for those who have a magnifying glass ready in their hands... This is for the outright massy comedy commercial single-screen small-town audience," Khurrana stated.

Share this timeline