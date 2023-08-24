#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2's money-minting spree unlikely to slow down

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 10:26 am 1 min read

Gadar 2 has become a phenomenon at the Indian box office which is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The return of Sunny Deol at the box office has been a much needed delight for his ardent fans. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark with ease and is here to slay many records.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 10.54 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 411.24 crore. However, the movie received negative reviews from critics. The Anil Sharma directorial also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios. It is pitted against OMG 2 at the box office.

