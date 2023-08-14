#BoxOfficeCollection: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' dominates while 'Bhola Shankar' faces uphill climb

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023 | 12:27 pm 2 min read

Chiranjeevi starrer 'Bhola Shankar' grapples at the box office

The box office is on fire—with credit going to the electrifying performance of Jailer. The Rajinikanth-led film, which hit the screens last Thursday, is emerging as the undisputed king at the box office, offering strong competition to the Telugu film Bhola Shankar—featuring Chiranjeevi. While Jailer continues its relentless streak of breaking records, Bhola Shankar is grappling to make its mark. Here's a detailed breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

The month of August offered an incredible lineup of films, accompanied by fierce box office battles between Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Bhola Shankar. While Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer are charting their courses of success at the box office, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar has experienced a substantial decline in ticket sales during its first weekend.

Chiranjeevi's film hardly managed to cross Rs. 20cr

Bhola Shankar—a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam—opened in theaters with a collection of Rs. 16cr. However, the film experienced a major decline on the second day—recording earnings of Rs. 7cr. The downward trend continued on the third day, as the film's collections dropped further to Rs. 3cr, and as a result, Bhola Shankar has only been able to surpass the Rs. 20cr mark.

'Jailer' eyes the Rs. 300cr mark with its worldwide gross

The Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar duo has achieved remarkable success at the global box office by earning over Rs. 222cr—with expectations to surpass the Rs. 300cr mark in the coming days. Released on Thursday amid tremendous enthusiasm—the film collected Rs. 25.75cr and Rs. 35cr on Friday and Saturday, respectively. On the fourth day, the movie minted Rs. 38cr—taking its total to Rs. 146.40cr (India nett).

More about box office success/failure of 'Bhola Shankar,' 'Jailer'

Dilipkumar's last directed film Beast fell short of achieving huge commercial success and left fans speculating about the director's ability to deliver a hit with Jailer. However, Dilipkumar has put an end to all speculations with the incredible performance of Jailer. On a contrasting note, Bhola Shankar's shortcomings in cinematography, background music, and editing contributed to the movie's box office disappointment.

