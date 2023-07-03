Entertainment

Official! Allu Arjun, Trivikram to collaborate for 'AA22'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 11:14 am 1 min read

'AA22' is happening! The makers confirmed the same

Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently one of the most sought-after stars in India. Ever since the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun's popularity has grown by folds and fans are waiting for the second installment. For a long time, media buzz stated that he is slated to collaborate with Trivikram next, and now the production house Geetha Arts has confirmed the same.

This will mark their fourth collaboration

The dynamic director-actor duo is set to reunite for their fourth film. Their last outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge blockbuster. The project will be bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Haatika & Hassine Creations. The untitled film is tentatively titled AA22. Reportedly, this will be an amazing cinematic spectacle. Currently, Arjun is busy with Pushpa: The Rule, whereas Trivikram is working on Guntur Kaaram.

