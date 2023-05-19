Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' has tough weekend ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 12:04 pm 1 min read

'Custody' box office collection

Naga Chaitanya is a true blue star of Telugu films. The budding superstar has proved his mettle but his recently released ambitious project Custody has tanked at the box office. The film is mounted on a huge budget and it is Chaitanya's costliest film. The box office collection has not breached the Rs. 10 crore mark and it received mixed reviews from critics.

No improvement in box office collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the cop drama earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates). Overall, it earned Rs. 9.78 crore. This upcoming weekend is crucial as there might be bleak chances of revival. The cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

