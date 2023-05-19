Entertainment

Jr. NTR's 'NTR30' first-look to be out today

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 04:09 pm 1 min read

'NTR30' first-look to be out later today

Jr. NTR has been basking in the glory of RRR which has been a money spinner at the box office and also won international accolades. The Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner has made his stardom grow by folds. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30. The makers will be releasing the film's first look on his birthday eve (Friday) at 7:02pm.

Cast and other details

The makers took to Twitter and captioned, "The only thing more FRIGHTENING than him is HIS STORY." They also mentioned that the first look will be out on Jr. NTR's Twitter handle. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Earlier reports suggested that the title and first look will be revealed on Jr. NTR's birthday.

