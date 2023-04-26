Entertainment

Box office: 'Virupaksha' gains momentum

Box office: 'Virupaksha' gains momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 10:52 am 1 min read

'Virupaksha' box office collections

The recently released supernatural horror mystery film titled Virupaksha has been raking in fairly. It's a good time for Telugu films and this film is no exception. It has received a positive response from critics and the collections are quite steady, too. At the nationwide box office, it is pitted against Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Jeet's Chengiz.

Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry Sacnilk, the Kartik Varma Dandu directorial earned Rs. 4.1 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs. 34.6 crore. Considering a weekday, the film is holding the fort quite well. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Twitter Post