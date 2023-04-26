Entertainment

Daytime Emmy 2023: Nominations in lead categories announced

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 26, 2023, 10:49 am 2 min read

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on June 16

That time of the year is back again when films are eyeing nominations at prestigious award ceremonies and their lead categories. The nominations for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, ahead of the golden anniversary ceremony scheduled to take place on June 16 which will be aired live on Paramount+. The full list will be announced on Wednesday.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital and The Young and the Restless have bagged nominations in each lead category including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. Check out the other shows that have bagged a nomination under this category: The Bay: Popstar! TV The Bold and the Beautiful: CBS Days of Our Lives: NBC | Peacock General Hospital: ABC The Young and the Restless: CBS

Lead Actor

The nominations for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Actor) are: Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos for General Hospital Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott for The Young and the Restless Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera for Days of Our Lives Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester for The Bold and the Beautiful Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott for The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Talk shows have been popular for many years, especially those which are hosted by celebrity guests such as Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show. A look at the nominations: Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show Tamron Hall for Tamron Hall Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest for Live with Kelly and Ryan Sherri Shepherd for Sherri!

Lead Actress

Nominations for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Sharon Case as Sharon Newman for The Young and the Restless Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson for The Young and the Restless Finola Hughes as Anna Devane for General Hospital Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers for The Young and the Restless Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester for The Bold and the Beautiful