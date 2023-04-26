Entertainment

Political statements at Met Gala: LGBTQ+ Pride to equal rights

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 26, 2023, 10:36 am 3 min read

The countdown to the most-awaited fashion event of the year has begun! Scheduled for Monday (May 1) this year, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her smashing and glamorous debut at the Met Gala after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone. Ahead of the event, we gather some of the most famous political statements made by celebrities at the Gala in recent years.

Eric Adams's 'End Gun Violence' tuxedo

At the 2022 Met Gala, Eric Adams, the former Brooklyn Borough President and then newly elected mayor collaborated with a New York City-based Nigerian artist for his look of the night. He donned a black tuxedo which highlighted longstanding struggles with gun violence. The complete outfit featured a customized lining with "End Gun Violence" plastered on the back, and statement cufflinks promoting his campaign.

Riz Ahmed's immigrant laborer attire

Glamorous gowns aside, at the 2022 Met Gala, celebrities weren't shy in making political statements with their attires. One of the outfits that made a huge noise was British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed's navy blue co-ord set, which he paired with a white tank top and knee-high boots. The Venom actor opted for a simple ensemble by designer 4S, to pay homage to immigrant workers.

Dan Levy's electrifying 2021 Met Gala look

In 2021, the Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy made heads turn with his custom-made electrifying suit, which showcased two men kissing. This was derived from an image of queer New York artist and activist David Wojnarowicz, who died of AIDS in 1992. According to Levy, the outfit—created by the Spanish house Loewe—was meant to make a declarative and proud statement of queer love.

Carolyn Maloney's clutch read: 'Equal Rights Amendment YES'

When Congresswoman Carolyn Bosher Maloney attended Met Gala 2021, she didn't shy away from sending out a political message in vibrant attire. Donning a multicolored flowy gown, Maloney paid homage to the women's rights movement. "Equal rights for women," was prominently displayed in all caps. Notably, Equal Rights Amendment is a proposed amendment to the US Constitution that aims to guarantee equal legal rights.

When Lena Waithe made a bold statement

The 2018 Met Gala theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Actor Lena Waithe stole the show and secured a permanent spot in the books of history when she made a powerful statement with a massive rainbow cape—a striking display of LGBTQ+ pride. In light of the theme, Waithe chose to make a statement about the Catholic church's controversial stance on homosexuality.

Rihanna's pope-inspired dress

Rihanna is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala! In 2018, she showed up in a pope-inspired white beaded Margiela corset mini dress, with a beaded bishop's hat to match. The hat reminded us of the papal tiaras which were worn by popes in the medieval era, until in 1963 Pope Paul VI gave this tiara to the world's poor in a dramatic gesture.