Entertainment

Pride Month special: Revisiting Hansal Mehta's brilliant LGBTQ+ drama 'Aligarh'

Pride Month special: Revisiting Hansal Mehta's brilliant LGBTQ+ drama 'Aligarh'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 14, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

'Aligarh' (2015) is streaming on Jio Cinema and ZEE5. (Photo credit: Twitter/@Apurvasrani)

Manoj Bajpayee-Rajkummar Rao starrer Aligarh (2015) is a landmark film in the Indian LGBTQ+ landscape. Based on the tragic events that transpired in the life of Professor Ramchandra Siras, the movie leaves you with a lump in your throat with its gut-wrenching, plaintive storyline. This Pride Month, we revisit this monumental film and list five reasons that make Aligarh worth watching and worth remembering.

#1 Actors' performances

Bajpayee portrayed Siras in a heartbreakingly moving manner. From his soft, almost apologetic voice to his tired gait, he fueled life into the character. Even when he dozes off in a courtroom scene, we don't feel seething anger, what lingers on instead is pathos. The screen also crackles with Rajkummar Rao's ever-charming presence and his camaraderie with Bajpayee warms every fiber of your being.

#2 Representation of reality

The title, with its focus on the city that was both Professor Siras's launchpad and his life's final punctuation, becomes the country's microcosmic representation. This becomes more poignant in a scene where Siras's clothes—and by extension his dignity—are stripped off, representing the fate of the entire LGBTQ+ community. It serves as a reminder that numerous such cases are unapologetically swept under the rug daily.

#3 Powerful themes

Aligarh might be an LGBTQ+ drama but it also incorporates other themes such as religious conflict. For instance, Siras sighs about being an outsider and his "othering" is evident in how he is treated throughout the film. Rao's character Deepu Sebastian is diametrically opposite. Although his last name gives his "identity" away, it doesn't wall the two. That's how it should ideally be, right?

#4 Characterization of dehumanization, class hierarchy

Aligarh concocts an engaging story of dehumanization and social hierarchy. Each time Siras's partner (unnamed for the most part) is mentioned, the speaker's tone reflects his inconsequentiality. As if it is an afterthought, a non-important entity. Since he is a rickshaw-puller whose place in society is at the "lowest" level, he doesn't need a name. His plebeian work becomes his only distinguishing factor.

#5 Metaphors and imagery

Aligarh also explores the sadist joy of voyeurism when two people barge into Siras's house and begin his moral schooling. It's tragic that the house is deemed a sacred place, given more importance than Siras himself. His government quarter becomes a character. It's the only place that allows him to be his real self, but once he is ousted, it also becomes his prison.

Do you know? Read more about the man who inspired 'Aligarh'

Professor Ramchandra Siras, who led Aligarh Muslim University's Department of Modern Indian Languages, was suspended in February 2010 due to "gross misconduct." He eventually won his case in the Allahabad High Court on April 1, 2010. However, he died by alleged suicide a week later.