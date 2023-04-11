Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' surpasses the $2M mark in USA

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 11:34 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collections

Nani is one of the biggest stars of Telugu films and over the years, the Natural Star has created his niche. His recent release Dasara opened to huge numbers and created a rage. In the overseas market, it has been doing well too. The second-weekend domestic collections were a bit underwhelming and have not been impressive. It is facing competition from Ravi Teja's Ravanasura.

New record for Nani

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial raked in Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, the revenge drama earned Rs. 75.95 crore. Nani set a record at the US box office as it crossed the $2M mark. The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

