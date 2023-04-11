Entertainment

Lotus drummer Chuck Morris, son's bodies found after a month

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 11, 2023, 11:25 am 2 min read

Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son went missing on March 16 (Picture credit: Instagram/@lotusinstagram)

Bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son Charley, who went missing last month while kayaking, were found on Monday. Per reports, the bodies of the deceased were found in a lake in Arkansas. They went missing almost a month ago, on March 16. The search for their bodies finally concluded on Monday followed by their family issuing a statement for the media.

Bodies found after 24 days of rescue operation

The bodies of the father-son duo were found after carrying out 24 days of rescue operations. "After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck, age 47) and Charles Morris V (Charley, age 20) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel," said the statement issued by the Benton County Sheriff's office on Facebook.

Death due to drowning

A statement by the devastated family was also released on Monday on Lotus's Instagram page. "Our family was informed by the Benton County Sheriff's Office that Charley Morris has been found. We have concluded the cause of his death was drowning." Later, the family updated the post informing everyone that Chuck's body was also recovered by the team.

Lotus is holding fund-raising concerts for the Morris family

Meanwhile, Lotus, the band for which Chuck was the drummer, has been holding fund-raising concerts to financially help the grieving family. The band has scheduled at least four "Morris Family Benefit Concerts" which will be held in Denver, Harrisburg, and Port Chester. These concerts will take place on April 21, April 22, May 5, and May 6, respectively.

Fans paid tribute to the drummer

Soon after the statement was issued, several fans of the band paid their tributes to the grieving family. "Was holding out hope hard. Send major love to the family, friends, and band members. Love the hell out of everything he did and we will appreciate and remember him for years! Never forget the love he gave us," wrote a fan on the post.

RIP Chuck and Charley

