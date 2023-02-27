Business

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals salary, drawing flak from netizens

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 27, 2023, 01:21 pm 1 min read

Kunal Shah draws Rs. 15,000 per month as salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah's latest revelation has caused a stir on the internet. During an "Ask me anything" session on Instagram, Shah said he draws a salary of Rs. 15,000 per month in response to a user's question about the same. While some appreciated the CEO's answer, others pointed out he compensates for the low salary in other ways.

Shah won't draw a good salary until company is profitable

Shah also talked about why he is drawing a low salary. "I don't believe I should get a good salary until the company is profitable," he said. He added that he could survive with the money he made by selling FreeCharge (Axis Bank acquired FreeCharge for $60 million). The reaction to the revelation was very mixed though.