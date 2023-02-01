Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 1: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 01, 2023, 10:58 am 2 min read

The game is currently available for Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. It was released by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide an extensive range of additional in-game items daily. These exclusive rewards can either be accessed for free using redeemable codes or can be purchased via real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is available only on Android and has clocked more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game has amassed a massive fanbase in India owing to its strategies which include frequent updates, improved graphics, and the free rewards redemption program.

It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

Each code is valid only once

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim multiple codes but each redeemable code is valid only once. The alphanumeric redeemable codes expire within 12 to 18 hours after release. The codes can only be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption website.

Codes provide free access to in-game collectibles

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to a wide range of in-game items, which include diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more.

Check out the codes for February 1

Here are the codes for February 1. Use them to earn free reward items. FSVC-DEYI-Y8URDT, FF2V-HBNF-HOGH, FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST, F76Y-HGJ1-UGYTF5. FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF, FVGE-4FGCT-GVXS, FHNJ-UFGY-V6TGD, FJ4K-56M7-UHONI. FUJA-OQIU-Y2GBE, FRFG-TCDX-REQDF, FFGB-HJHU-CASQE, FJST1-32HS-DMJG, and FNJH-35JIG-HTD56.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box, and tap on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.