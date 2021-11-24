Here's why Varun Tej's 'Ghani' release may get pushed again

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 11:12 am

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, 'Ghani' stars Varun Tej as a boxer

It looks like fans of Varun Tej would have to wait longer to catch him in his boxer avatar in Ghani. Earlier, makers had informed that the sports drama will be released a day before Christmas, i.e., on December 24. But now reports suggest that the team behind this film is planning to delay its premiere once again. The reason? Nani's Shyam Singha Roy.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Ever since Ghani was announced, one of the most talked-about features about it was Tej's body transformation, which we saw in the first look. While promoting their venture, its makers highlighted that a lot of effort was put in the film's making. This increased the hype, yes, but this continuous delay is also disappointing fans. We hope the film gets a theatrical outing soon.

Details

After 'Akhanda,' 'Shyam Singha Roy' responsible for 'Ghani' release delay?

Initially, the film was slated for a December 3, 2021 release, but that got pushed because of Akhanda, which stars Telugu film stalwart Nandamuri Balakrishna, said reports. The film then parked itself for a December 24 outing, a lucrative date, but that is again doubtful because of the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer, which is dropping on the same day. Makers don't want this clash.

Analysis

'Ghani' will get a Republic Day weekend outing next year?

Reports suggest that Ghani team had initiated talks with Shyam Singha Roy producers but that too turned futile. Even ace producer Allu Aravind is a bit angry since his son Allu Arjun's Pushpa and his product Ghani are releasing just a week apart, which might affect both the films' collections. Considering everything, Ghani makers have reportedly planned for a January 26, 2022 release.

Cast

Suniel Shetty plays coach to Tej in the sports drama

Apart from Tej, the film has Saiee Manjrekar as his romantic interest. Suniel Shetty plays his coach, while Upendra, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Nadhiya, Tanikella Bharani, and Naveen Chandra complete the cast. A 1:09-minute-long teaser was released earlier last week, which had the voice-over of none other than Ram Charan. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani has been bankrolled by Aravind along with Renaissance Pictures.