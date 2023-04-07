Entertainment

Box office: Nani's 'Dasara' is performing up to its expectations

Box office: Nani's 'Dasara' is performing up to its expectations

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 07, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collections

Natural Star Nani has made his niche in Telugu cinema over the years. The actor's recent release Dasara is enjoying stupendous success, not only in India but also globally. The film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the global box office, whereas there have been slight fluctuations in the domestic market. Hopefully, this weekend, the project will rake in huge.

Will it cross Rs. 100 crore mark domestically this weekend?

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Thursday, which is a slight drop from Rs. 2.5 crore of Wednesday. Overall, the revenge drama has raked in Rs. 69.05 crore. The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Twitter Post