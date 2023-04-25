Entertainment

Everything we know about Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaaram'; first-look poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 12:06 pm 1 min read

Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaaram' first-look poster out

Ajay Bhupathi is one of the most adept directors of Telugu films and recently he announced his upcoming venture, Mangalavaaram. Now, the makers have revealed the first look of the film starring Payal Rajput. Rajput is a frequent collaborator of Bhupathi and the duo worked together on RX 100. This film will be a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

More details about the film

The film is currently in production and the last schedule will go on floors in May. The project is bankrolled by Swathi Gunupati and Suresh Varma M under the Mudhra Media Works banner. The music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Bhupathi is known for pathbreaking films like RX100, hence viewers are expecting a lot from his next directorial.

