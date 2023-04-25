Entertainment

Disney suspends all fireworks post 'Fantasmic!' incident: Everything to know

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 25, 2023, 11:44 am 2 min read

A dragon prop caught fire recently at Disneyland California during the 'Fantasmic!' show (Picture Credit: Instagram/ @disneyland)

Following the fire that broke out during the Fantasmic! show at Disneyland last week, Disney has decided to temporarily suspend all similar fireworks. This has been done as a measure of precaution at all their theme parks across the globe. But how did the fire break out? From its cause to the precautions taken, here's everything to know about the incident.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday night, a dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic! show at the theme park in California. As the fire engulfed the dragon in its flames, many of those in the audience recorded the incident on the camera. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

However, it led Disney to take some extra safety precautions and also shut down similar other shows, globally.

Here's what happened during the show

According to a statement issued by Disney after the episode, the dragon prop caught fire, which was quickly brought under control by the Anaheim Fire & Rescue team. All the guests and cast members at Tom Sawyer Island were safely evacuated. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time," said the statement which was issued on Saturday.

Fire effects have been suspended temporarily; nightly fireworks still up

The incident has led Disney to take extra safety precautions for its staff and guests. "We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park's Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park," said a Deadline report quoting Disney's statement. However, the nightly fireworks would continue.

What is Disney's 'Fantasmic!' show?

The show was originally started in 1992 in Frontierland featuring Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse fighting with villains including Maleficent in dragon form. Fantasmic! features live actors, characters, fireworks, pyrotechnics, water effects, music, laser, audio-animators, decorated boat floats, searchlights, and mist screen projections. Meanwhile, the fire episode was caught by the audience in their cameras which is now viral on social media.