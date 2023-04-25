Entertainment

Box office: 'Virupaksha' has positive buzz; minting quite well

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 11:20 am 1 min read

'Virupaksha' box office collections

Virupaksha is the recently released supernatural horror mystery film helmed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The project is minting really well at the box office. It is pitted against Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Jeet's Chengiz at the pan-India level. The film has received positive reviews from critics and as per trends it is here to stay.

Aiming the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 4.75 crore on Monday which is a decent figure for a weekday. Overall, it earned Rs. 34.50 crore. The film is co-penned by Sukumar of Pushpa fame. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

