SEVENTEEN's 'FML' sells record-breaking 3.9M copies on opening day
K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's new mini-album FML has taken the world by storm. The group's new set which was released on Monday (April 24) has set a new record by selling an astonishing 3.9M copies on its opening day, cementing SEVENTEEN's position as one of the most influential and popular K-pop groups worldwide. Here's a detailed look at their unprecedented level of sales success.
Why does this story matter?
- Formed by PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015, SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members, who are divided into three sub-units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance, respectively.
- SEVENTEEN's fans, known as CARATs, have been eagerly waiting for the group's 10th mini-album release, as it marked their comeback after almost nine months.
- Their last full-length project, Sector 17, which has a total of 13 songs, was released in July 2022.
Highest opening day sales in Hanteo history
SEVENTEEN's 10th EP, FML sold a staggering 3.9M copies on the day of its release, according to Hanteo—one of the major music charts in South Korea. With these record-breaking sales figures, the group has officially surpassed Adele's hit 2015 studio album, 25, to become the fastest-selling music album of the century. Notably, Adele's album recorded a whopping 3.4M sales in a single week.
SEVENTEEN dethroned BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7'
According to Hanteo, this sales figure makes SEVENTEEN's latest release the best-selling effort of the year, not just in South Korea, but worldwide. To note, FML sales have outpaced the previous record holder, BTS's Map of the Soul: 7, released in 2020, which sold an earth-shattering 2.6M copies. The third place in the chart is also secured by BTS for their album PROOF.
'FML' recorded 4.64M pre-order numbers; most pre-ordered K-pop album
SEVENTEEN's FML was the highly-anticipated album of the year, and even before its release, it scripted history for most pre-ordered albums in the history of K-pop. FML recorded 4.6M pre-orders, officially surpassing BTS's Map of the Soul: 7, which received 4.02M pre-orders. To note, the group surpassed the first-week album sales record held with their fourth album Face the Sun, at 2M copies.
Know more about SEVENTEEN's 'FML' album
Released on Monday, the new EP has a total of six tracks namely, F*ck My Life, Super, Fire, I Don't Understand But I Luv U, Dust, and April Shower. The project arrives via PLEDIS Entertainment and HYBE. Notably, the group previously teased fans by sharing a trailer of F*ck My Life: Life in a Minute on April 13, which created a solid buzz.