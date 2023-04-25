Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's 'FML' sells record-breaking 3.9M copies on opening day

SEVENTEEN's comeback new mini-album 'FML' sells record-breaking nearly 4M copies on Day 1

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's new mini-album FML has taken the world by storm. The group's new set which was released on Monday (April 24) has set a new record by selling an astonishing 3.9M copies on its opening day, cementing SEVENTEEN's position as one of the most influential and popular K-pop groups worldwide. Here's a detailed look at their unprecedented level of sales success.

Why does this story matter?

Formed by PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015, SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members, who are divided into three sub-units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance, respectively.

SEVENTEEN's fans, known as CARATs, have been eagerly waiting for the group's 10th mini-album release, as it marked their comeback after almost nine months.

Their last full-length project, Sector 17, which has a total of 13 songs, was released in July 2022.

Highest opening day sales in Hanteo history

SEVENTEEN's 10th EP, FML sold a staggering 3.9M copies on the day of its release, according to Hanteo—one of the major music charts in South Korea. With these record-breaking sales figures, the group has officially surpassed Adele's hit 2015 studio album, 25, to become the fastest-selling music album of the century. Notably, Adele's album recorded a whopping 3.4M sales in a single week.

SEVENTEEN dethroned BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7'

According to Hanteo, this sales figure makes SEVENTEEN's latest release the best-selling effort of the year, not just in South Korea, but worldwide. To note, FML sales have outpaced the previous record holder, BTS's Map of the Soul: 7, released in 2020, which sold an earth-shattering 2.6M copies. The third place in the chart is also secured by BTS for their album PROOF.

'FML' recorded 4.64M pre-order numbers; most pre-ordered K-pop album

SEVENTEEN's FML was the highly-anticipated album of the year, and even before its release, it scripted history for most pre-ordered albums in the history of K-pop. FML recorded 4.6M pre-orders, officially surpassing BTS's Map of the Soul: 7, which received 4.02M pre-orders. To note, the group surpassed the first-week album sales record held with their fourth album Face the Sun, at 2M copies.

Know more about SEVENTEEN's 'FML' album

Released on Monday, the new EP has a total of six tracks namely, F*ck My Life, Super, Fire, I Don't Understand But I Luv U, Dust, and April Shower. The project arrives via PLEDIS Entertainment and HYBE. Notably, the group previously teased fans by sharing a trailer of F*ck My Life: Life in a Minute on April 13, which created a solid buzz.