Entertainment

Box office: 'Chengiz' is holding the fort quite strong

Box office: 'Chengiz' is holding the fort quite strong

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

'Chengiz' box office collections

Superstar Jeet has been ruling Bengali cinema for more than two decades. His recent release Chengiz has also been released simultaneously in Hindi all across India. The commercially viable star's film received mixed reviews from critics and is holding the fort at the box office. It will be interesting to see if it opens the doors for Bengali cinema for pan-India viewers.

The gangster drama surpassed the Monday test

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 2.35 crore. The film has passed the Monday test and considering its budget and scale, it is doing well at the box office. The story is penned by Neeraj Pandey and the film also stars Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Shataf Figar.

Twitter Post