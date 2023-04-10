Entertainment

Box office: 'Ravanasura' registers decent opening weekend collections

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 10:48 am 1 min read

'Ravanasura' box office collections

Ravi Teja is a bonafide star of Telugu films and the actor has shown his mettle over the years. The actor's recently released film Ravanasura has been in buzz ever since its announcement and it opened to decent numbers at the box office. The film's collection started diminishing from Day 2 and is facing constant competition from Nani's Dasara.

Drop in collections on Day 2 and Day 3

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the psychological action thriller earned Rs. 3.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has raked in Rs. 13.5 crore. The film is helmed by Sudheer Varma. The cast includes Jayaram, Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Sriram, and Hyper Aadi, among others. The music is directed by Harshcardhan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo. The project is bankrolled by Teja and Abhishek Nama.

