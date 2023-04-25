Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' passes first Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 10:34 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

Salman Khan is a superstar for more than three decades now. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has passed the crucial first Monday test with flying colors. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is known for his trademark Eid releases and this marks his return to celluloid on Eid after four long years. The film is here to stay at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 10.50 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, the masala entertainer earned Rs. 74.75 crore. The film received negative reviews from critics and is working commercially only because of Khan's stardom. The ensemble cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, and Vijender Singh, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo.

