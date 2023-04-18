Entertainment

Mommy-to-be: Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 18, 2023, 09:56 am 2 min read

Ileana D'Cruz announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child (Picture credit: Instagram/ @ileanadcruz)

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz took everyone by surprise on Tuesday as she announced her pregnancy on social media via adorable pictures. The mommy-to-be was elated to embark on a new chapter in her life as she dropped a photo of a baby suit with "And so the adventure begins" written on it, along with another photograph of a "mama" pendant. Congratulations!

Why does this story matter?

D'Cruz is the latest actor to announce her pregnancy. The year 2022 witnessed several stars embarking on their motherhood journey, including Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu who became mothers in November.

Apart from D'Cruz, pan-India star Ram Charan and his wife-businesswoman Upasana Kamineni Konidela are also expecting their first child together after 10 years of their marriage.

'Coming soon': Check out the announcement post

Instagram Post A post shared by ileana_official on April 18, 2023 at 9:15 am IST

D'Cruz has kept details of baby father under wraps

The pregnancy announcement brought much joy and happiness among fans of the actor. Several of them congratulated her on the post. Meanwhile, D'Cruz has not yet revealed any details about the baby's father and is tight-lipped about it. Though she is yet to share more details about her pregnancy, the delivery is expected to happen around September or October.

Trolls attacked D'Cruz for her pregnancy announcement

D'Cruz was also trolled for her pregnancy. There were some who dropped nasty comments on the post, questioning the father's details. However, the actor found her support in her fandom which slammed the online naysayers. "People in comments asking for father's name are the same ones that don't believe in single parenthood," wrote a user in support of the actor.

D'Cruz is rumored to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother

Speaking of her personal life, The Big Bull actor was earlier in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer. However, their relationship came to an end in 2019. Meanwhile, there are rumors that D'Cruz is in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel. The rumors of them dating were also confirmed by Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan.