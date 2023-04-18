Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian: Sweetest onscreen moments with sisters

Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian: Sweetest onscreen moments with sisters

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 18, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Social media personality Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 44th birthday on Tuesday

Whether she's arguing with her ex-husband Scott Disick, or coming to blows with Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian has been a magnet for drama on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As the eldest sister, the major part of the show revolved around her! As the media personality celebrates her 44th birthday on Tuesday, we gather some of her best moments with her sisters.

When Kourtney & Khloe teamed up to prank Kendall

One of the most memorable moments was when Khloe and Kourtney teamed up to play a prank on Kendall while she was asleep. They asked fans for suggestions on Twitter. An idea that appealed to the sisters (but they couldn't materialize) was: "Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped."

Their all-girls trip to a tropical island

In Season 17, Kourtney makes a plan to take all the girls on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. At first, Khloe seemed to be scared of going, but as Kourtney made her feel comfortable, she agreed. If you have seen this episode, then you must vividly remember how the two sisters jumped off an abandoned ship.

When Kourtney received the sweetest advice from Kim

In recent times, Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding captured headlines when the fans got a closer glimpse at the ceremony in the recently premiered Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part. Just before taking the plunge, Kourtney received the sweetest advice from her sister Kim. In the documentary, Kim says, "Walk slow, take it in, this only happens once," and this melted our hearts.

Kourtney and Khloe's workout sessions together

What we absolutely love about the two sisters is that they know how to party! But moreover, they know how to work out and burn their calories together the next day. In one of the episodes, the most memorable moment was when they partied till the wee hours, and worked it out the next day, despite the fact that were hungover from the night.