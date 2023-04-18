Entertainment

OTT watchlist: 5 top BL dramas you absolutely can't miss

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 18, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

The emergence of OTT platforms has given birth to greater representation and gone are the days when love stories only revolved around a boy and a girl. Now, LGBTQ+ dramas have taken centerstage too, and while most series these days have at least one queer character, there is also an entire category dedicated to gay dramas: BL (boy love stories). Here are our recommendations.

'Moonlight Chicken'

Moonlight Chicken, a Thai drama, is about a Hainanese chicken rice restaurant owner Jim who falls in love with his customer Wen, despite trying hard to suppress his feelings and wanting to stay away. The show premiered in March 2023 and all eight episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Pirapat Watthanasetsiri, Sahaphap Wongratch, Thanawat Ratanakitpaisan, and Kanaphan Puitrakul.

'A Tale of Thousand Stars'

A Tale of Thousand Stars premiered in 2021 and found a place in Teen Vogue's list of Best BL Dramas of 2021. It chronicles the passionate love between a young man and a military officer. The show has churned out 10 episodes so far. Available on YouTube, it was felicitated with the Best LGBTQ+ Programme Made in Asia Award at the Content Asia Awards.

'Young Royals'

Swedish teen LGBTQ+ drama Young Royals is about "Prince Wilhelm [who] adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated." It stars Edvin Ryding (The Crown Jewels), Omar Rudberg (Karusell), Malte Gårdinger (Triangle of Sadness), and Pernilla August (Ghosts). The series has spawned two seasons and 12 episodes and can be watched on Netflix.

'Smiley'

Smiley, available on Netflix, is a Spanish romantic comedy miniseries about Alex and Bruno, two people who meet due to an accident but end up falling in love with each other. Directed by Guillem Clua, it stars Miki Esparbé (Daddy's Girl), Carlos Cuevas (The Ministry of Times), and Brian McGovern (Vantage Point). The show has eight episodes ranging between 30-40 minutes each.

'2gether'

2gether follows "A student named Tine [who] wants to get rid of a gay admirer. His friends recommend getting a pretend boyfriend, Sarawat, who plays hard to get until he finally agrees. The two become close and intense emotions soon erupt." All 13 episodes of the series can be watched on Netflix. The show has a spinoff-sequel called Still 2gether, also on Netflix.