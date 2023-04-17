Entertainment

'The Outlaws 3': Everything about Ma Dong-seok's upcoming film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 17, 2023, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Ma Dong-seok is all set to grace theaters with his highly-anticipated, third installment of the crime film The Roundup: No Way Out (The Outlaws 3). On Monday, the makers dropped the teaser of the film along with a new poster featuring Ma. Belonging to the famous The Outlaws franchise, the upcoming film will serve as the follow-up to 2022's The Outlaws 2.

Know about the storyline of 'The Outlaws 3'

The Outlaws franchise is famous for its breathtaking action sequences and well-choreographed stunts. It follows the adventures of legendary detective Ma and his fierce crimes squad. The upcoming third installment traces the life of Detective Ma, who gets transferred to the metropolitan investigation team, and how he cracks down on criminals. The new teaser showcases Ma's unparalleled power with which he takes on criminals.

Meet the cast members

Besides Ma, the film features Lee Joon-hyuk—who will be seen as the villain Joo Sung-chul, Aoki Munetaka—who will portray the character of Yakuza member Riki, along with Lee Beom-soo and Kim Min-jae, who will be seen as the new detectives of the metropolitan investigation team. Jeon Suk-ho and Go Kyu-pil will take on the roles of Kim Yang-ho and Chorongyi, respectively.

The fourth installment of 'The Outlaws' was announced in November

Helmed by director Lee Sang-yong, The Outlaws 3 is bankrolled by Big Punch Pictures, Hong Film, and BA Entertainment. After wrapping filming of the third installment, the makers announced the fourth installment in the series in November. Per reports, the fourth installment will depict the journey of Ma who will take up the task of wiping out Korea's largest online gambling organization.

'The Outlaws' franchise broke several records at the box office

A commercially successful franchise, The Outlaws films have entertained audiences since 2017. The first installment of The Outlaws sold a smashing 6.88M tickets in South Korea. Subsequently, the second installment, which was released in May 2022, sold a whopping record-breaking 12.69M tickets in Korea. By doing so, the film scripted history by becoming the 28th film to be watched by over 10M people.