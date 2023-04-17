Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Tripti Dimri team up for 'Dhadak 2': Reports

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 17, 2023, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri will reportedly headline 'Dhadak 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri are reportedly all set to collaborate for the first time for Dhadak 2, a sequel to Dhadak (2018), which starred Janhvi Kapoor (in her debut) and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak 2 will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by Shazia Iqbal in her directorial debut. The film will likely go on floors in the coming months.

Why does this story matter?

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was the remake of the Marathi film Sairat, which is considered a modern-day cult classic due to its authentic portrayal of the caste divide in the hinterlands of India.

Despite mixed to negative reviews, the drama was a successful affair at the box office, so it remains to be seen if Dhadak 2 will meet the same fate.

No more details, but 'Dhadak 2' will be 'raw,' 'intense'

Per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, "The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant and Tripti are excited to feature in a raw and intense love story." The report also states that the makers believe that "the zone of going against all odds for love has the potential to get a franchise value."

The film will have a powerful, A-list villain

The report has also shed light on the fact that the film will have a "rooted setup" and "a raw treatment." The role of the girl's father is likely to be played by an A-list actor. "Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month's time," a sourced informed Pinkvilla.

Refresher: What was 'Dhadak' all about?

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Dhadak (streaming on ZEE5) also starred Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Kumar, Shalini Kapoor, and Shridhar Watsar, among others. It revolved around the love story of Madhu Bhagla and Parthavi Bhagla, a young couple that falls in love despite belonging to different social backgrounds. It's presently unclear if Dhadak 2 will be an original story or a remake like its predecessor.