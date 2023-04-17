Entertainment

Selena-Hailey, Anushka-Deepika: Times female celebrities were pitted against each other

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 17, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Toxic internet users often pit female celebrities against each other

Misogyny is never in short supply all around us and female celebrities—despite their success and numerous achievements—aren't marked safe from it either. Several times, this vilification emerges from their relationships, especially when their ex-partner moves on and begins dating someone else. Soon after, fans pit the two women (the ex and the present) against one another. Here are some examples from Hollywood and Bollywood.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber for about eight years and their love affair provided fodder for several headlines. However, once the duo parted ways, Bieber married model Hailey Rhode Baldwin. Twitter and TikTok are rife with the women's alleged mutual "hatred" and fans have even trolled Hailey for something as frivolous as wearing a white top, simply because Gomez wore a similar color too.

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh famously dated Anushka Sharma during their collaboration in Band Baaja Baaraat and then Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. However, it wasn't meant to be and the couple called it quits, and after a few years, Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli. Singh eventually married Deepika Padukone, but netizens constantly tried to pit them against each other, saying they weren't really "friends."

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Padukone has been at the center of another controversy vis-a-vis her alleged "war" with another top-billed actor, Katrina Kaif. Actor Ranbir Kapoor first dated Padukone and after their breakup, started a relationship with Kaif. This rattled the respective fandoms, and even though now everyone involved is married, Kaif and DP's fans still write vengeful remarks against each other's favorite actors on social media.

Anusha Dandekar and Tejasswi Prakash

The point of commonality between actor Tejasswi Prakash and presenter Anusha Dandekar is actor Karan Kundrra. Kundrra was in a relationship with Dandekar for around five years, but things fell apart and she announced their separation in 2021. Kundrra found love in his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Prakash, but fans from both fandoms never leave a chance to call Prakash and Dandekar hateful names.