EXO, aespa, other SME artists to migrate to HYBE's Weverse

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 05:16 pm 1 min read

SM Entertainment artists to migrate to Weverse soon

Weverse is a social media platform that is popular among K-pop fans. The platform is owned by HYBE Corporation which also manages several noted K-pop artists, namely BTS. As per a recent development, SM Entertainment's slate of artists will join the platform by September 2023. This comes after HYBE stopped its bid to acquire SM Entertainment. Earlier, SM Entertainment artists used Kwangya Club.

Other agency artists on the platform

Among 13 artists managed by SM Entertainment, 12 will migrate to Weverse. It includes Girls' Generation, EXO, and NCT, among others. Apart from these, there are several noted non-HYBE artists on the fan community platform. It includes CL, p1Harmony, TREASURE, BLACKPINK, RAVI, BLITZERS, LETTEAMOR, and Weeekly. Fans will be excited to catch the updates, announcements, and interactions of their favorite stars on Weverse.

