India's EV registrations doubled in July, penetration hits 4.6%

India's electric vehicle (EV) market witnessed a major boom in July, with registrations almost doubling to 15,295 units from the same month last year. This marks a whopping 91% increase year-on-year (YoY) and a 10% rise month-on-month (MoM). The growth is largely attributed to an increase in consumer acceptance of EVs, more model availability, and improved confidence in the charging infrastructure. Notably, India's EV penetration rose to 4.6% in July, up from 4.4% in June.

Market leaders Tata Motors dominates with 5,972 units sold Tata Motors continued to dominate the Indian EV market with 5,972 units sold in July, holding a whopping 39% market share. The company's strong performance is driven by high demand for its Punch and Nexon EVs, as well as the newly launched Harrier EV. Despite increased competition, Tata's cumulative EV volumes in FY26 so far stand at 20,232 units with a reduced market share of 36.2% against 64.7% a year ago.

Second place MG Motor India comes in 2nd MG Motor India came in second with 5,013 units sold and a 33% market share. The company's Windsor model has been India's best-selling electric vehicle in nine of the last 12 months. MG's recent success can be attributed to its extensive Windsor and Windsor Pro range, increased local content in Comet EV, and repositioning of ZS EV in the premium space.

Third place Mahindra & Mahindra registered 435% jump Mahindra & Mahindra registered 2,789 units in July, a whopping 435% jump YoY. However, the company witnessed a 13% decline in June. The brand has now started deliveries of its next-gen born-electric models, the BE6 and XEV 9e, marking a strategic shift from legacy ICE-based EVs. While Mahindra's FY26 share has improved to 21.6%, it remains to be seen how quickly the new platforms will be scaled by the company.

Hyundai's performance Hyundai's CRETA EV drives success Hyundai Motor India sold 602 EV units in July, an 11% MoM growth. The success comes from the newly launched CRETA EV. Its cumulative FY26 EV sales have grown nearly sevenfold, albeit from a low base. Other brands like BYD and Citroen witnessed mixed performances, with BYD's registrations rising by 27% YoY but falling 10% from June, while Citroen's registrations fell 74% YoY and 49% sequentially.