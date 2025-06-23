First-in-history: Electric aircraft with 4 passengers flies for 130km

Beta Technologies' Alia CX300 has made history as the first all-electric aircraft to successfully transport passengers. The plane flew a distance of 130km in the US , according to Fox News. The 30-minute flight from East Hampton to New York's JFK Airport carried four passengers. This flight marks a major milestone for the electric aviation industry.

Advantages Flight cost just $8 "Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8," said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of Beta Technologies. He added that while pilot and airplane costs are additional, it's still much cheaper than traditional flights. The electric aircraft also provided another major advantage: a near-silent flight. Without the roar of engines or burning fuel, passengers could easily hold conversations during the journey.

Profile Everything we know about Beta Technologies Based in Vermont, Beta Technologies has been working on electric aviation technology since 2017. The firm recently raised $318 million in funding to speed up production, certification, and commercial deployment of its fleet. The CX300, which has been designed for conventional takeoff and landing, is tipped to get FAA certification by the end of this year.