First-in-history: Electric aircraft with 4 passengers flies for 130km
What's the story
Beta Technologies' Alia CX300 has made history as the first all-electric aircraft to successfully transport passengers. The plane flew a distance of 130km in the US, according to Fox News. The 30-minute flight from East Hampton to New York's JFK Airport carried four passengers. This flight marks a major milestone for the electric aviation industry.
Advantages
Flight cost just $8
"Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8," said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of Beta Technologies. He added that while pilot and airplane costs are additional, it's still much cheaper than traditional flights. The electric aircraft also provided another major advantage: a near-silent flight. Without the roar of engines or burning fuel, passengers could easily hold conversations during the journey.
Profile
Everything we know about Beta Technologies
Based in Vermont, Beta Technologies has been working on electric aviation technology since 2017. The firm recently raised $318 million in funding to speed up production, certification, and commercial deployment of its fleet. The CX300, which has been designed for conventional takeoff and landing, is tipped to get FAA certification by the end of this year.
Tech
A look at the aircraft
The CX300 can fly up to 250 nautical miles (about 463km) on a single charge, making it ideal for short intra-city and inter-city routes. Along with the CX300, Beta is also working on the Alia 250 eVTOL, which is a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban mobility. This project shows the company's commitment to revolutionizing air travel with electric technology.