Mercedes-Benz has started recalling 12,308 electric vehicles (EVs) in China. The move comes over potential fire hazards associated with the batteries.

The company's joint venture in the country, Beijing Benz, will handle this process for EQA and EQB models made between April 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023.

The recall was announced on China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) website.