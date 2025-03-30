Mercedes-Benz recalls over 12,000 EVs due to fire risk
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has started recalling 12,308 electric vehicles (EVs) in China. The move comes over potential fire hazards associated with the batteries.
The company's joint venture in the country, Beijing Benz, will handle this process for EQA and EQB models made between April 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023.
The recall was announced on China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) website.
Technical challenges
Battery production process and software issues
The recall impacts vehicles that have seen a decline in battery reliability due to fluctuations in the high-voltage battery production process.
Also, the battery management system software may place excessive loads on these cells.
These elements might heighten the risk of internal short circuits in the battery cells, leading to vehicle fires and safety risks.
Investigation outcome
SAMR's investigation leads to recall
The recall comes after a defect investigation was launched by SAMR.
As part of this investigation, Beijing Benz will update the battery management system software of the affected vehicles via authorized dealers.
This upgrade will eliminate potential safety hazards posed by these EVs.
Before taking formal recall action, Mercedes-Benz has advised users to restrict their vehicle's charging capacity to no more than 80%.
Brand reputation
Previous recalls and market presence
Notably, this isn't the first recall for Mercedes-Benz's EQ series of EVs in China. Back in June 2024, the company recalled 2,380 EQ series EVs over a risk of power loss while driving. Despite the challenges, Mercedes-Benz remains a popular luxury brand in China.