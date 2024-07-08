In brief Simplifying... In brief Mercedes-Benz has launched its most affordable electric vehicle (EV) in India, the EQA, priced at ₹66 lakh.

This EV version of the GLA SUV features EV-specific design elements, a dual 10-inch infotainment screen, and a 70.5 kWh battery offering a 560km range.

It also comes with comprehensive safety features including multiple airbags, stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The SUV boasts a driving range of 560km on a single charge

At ₹66 lakh, EQA is Mercedes India's most affordable EV

By Mudit Dube 01:31 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has introduced the eagerly awaited EQA electric SUV to the Indian market. The vehicle, priced at ₹66 lakh (ex-showroom), is the German luxury carmaker's entry-level electric SUV. It joins other models such as the EQB, EQE, and EQS in Mercedes-Benz's lineup. The new EQA is set to compete with rivals like Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW iX1, Kia EV6, and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Design features

EQA: Mercedes-Benz's electric take on the GLA SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is essentially an electric version of the GLA SUV, already available in India with an internal combustion engine. The design mirrors that of its ICE counterpart but includes EV-specific elements such as a connected LED DRL with signature LED headlights and redesigned bumpers. The side profile features EV-specific alloy wheels, while the rear profile showcases connected tail lights similar to those on the Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Interior features

Inside the cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz EQA

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQA closely resembles that of the GLA, but with a few EV-specific additions. These include illuminated stars on the dashboard and copper-finished illuminated AC vents and trims. The SUV also features a dual 10-inch infotainment screen setup with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with other amenities such as a premium Burmester surround audio system, gesture controls, voice commands, and a panoramic sunroof.

Power specs

EQA's performance and charging capabilities

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is powered by a 70.5 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-wheel-drive motor that delivers 187hp of power and 385Nm of maximum torque. The SUV boasts a driving range of 560km on a single charge. It can reach a top speed of 160km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds. It supports both AC charging (7.4kW and 11kW) and DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 80% in under 35 minutes.

Safety measures

Safety features of the Mercedes-Benz EQA

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is equipped with a comprehensive range of safety features. These include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control, and hill-hold, hill-descent and hill-start assist. The SUV also offers a 360-degree surround view camera with front and rear parking sensors and parking assist. Additional ADAS features such as blind spot detection, emergency braking and adaptive cruise control further enhance the vehicle's safety profile.