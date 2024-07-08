In brief Simplifying... In brief Kia has revamped its Seltos and Sonet SUVs, introducing new GTX variants with advanced features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and a turbocharged petrol engine.

The Seltos now offers 21 options and the Sonet 22, including a new Sonet variant under ₹10 lakh.

Additionally, the Seltos X-Line gets a stylish Aurora Black Pearl color option, enhancing its appeal.

Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT variant for the Sonet offers a turbocharged petrol engine

Kia revamps Seltos and Sonet SUVs with new GTX variants

By Mudit Dube 11:22 am Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Kia Motors, the Korean automotive giant, has enhanced its Seltos and Sonet SUVs by introducing new variants in India. The move aims to offer customers a wider range of choices, feature upgrades across trims, and a budget-friendly turbo option. The most significant change is the addition of four new GTX variants for both models, providing more powertrain combinations with petrol DCT and diesel AT options.

Upgrades

New variants boost Kia Seltos and Sonet lineup

The new variants have expanded the Kia Seltos lineup to 21 options, while the Sonet now offers 22 trims. The company has introduced a Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT variant for the Sonet, featuring a turbocharged petrol engine. This is the first time a turbo option has been offered for the Sonet under ₹10 lakh. The new GTX variant of the Seltos includes features like ADAS and a 360-degree camera not found on other trims.

Features

Enhanced features and competitive pricing for new variants

The newly introduced GTX variant of the Seltos and Sonet offers additional features at a competitive price point. Lower trims of the Kia Sonet now include ISOFIX child seat anchor points and a wireless phone charger. The starting price for the Sonet GTX is ₹13,70,900 (ex-showroom), while the Seltos GTX starts at ₹18,99,900 (ex-showroom). Notably, the Seltos GTX features larger 18-inch alloy wheels compared to the Sonet's 16-inch options.

Update

Kia Seltos X-Line gets a new color option

In addition to the new variants, Kia is also enhancing the appeal of the Seltos X-Line variant with a new Aurora Black Pearl colorway. This all-black glossy finish complements the existing Matte Graphite option. With these updates, Kia India continues to emphasize its commitment to customer-centricity, aiming to provide buyers with the latest technology, features, and value for their money.