Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV in the works: What to expect

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV in the works: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 20, 202312:05 am

Mercedes has committed to achieving full electrification by the year 2030

Mercedes-Benz's upcoming electric C-Class sedan, set to debut in 2025, has been spotted during testing for the first time. Although fully camouflaged, the car seems to sport a sleeker design compared to its larger siblings, the EQE and EQS models. Also, it's probably going to integrate certain aerodynamic enhancements. This new addition to Mercedes' electric lineup demonstrates the automaker's commitment to becoming fully electric by 2030, at least where market conditions allow it.

2/3

It will be built on MB.EA architecture

Despite the camouflage, the C-Class EV appears to be similar in size to the electric CLA prototypes spotted recently. However, these two models are expected to use different platforms, with the C-Class EV built on a dedicated EV architecture (MB.EA) and the CLA sharing a platform with combustion engine vehicles (MMA). The C-Class EV is likely to feature door handles flush with the body for a streamlined profile.

3/3

C-Class EV will face BMW's Neue Klasse-based model

By the time the C-Class EV hits the market, it will face competition from a luxury electric sedan by BMW, based on its Neue Klasse platform. Presently, it seems logical for this electric sedan to be named EQC, with its high-riding counterpart called EQC SUV. However, rumors suggest that Mercedes may retire the "EQ" branding in 2024, with the first EV sporting a new name expected to be the electric G-Class.