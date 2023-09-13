Mahindra XUV.e8 in the works, spotted testing in India

Mahindra XUV.e8 in the works, spotted testing in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 04:58 pm 2 min read

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch its next electric vehicle, the XUV.e8, by late 2024. The upcoming three-row SUV will essentially be the EV equivalent of the carmaker's flagship model, the XUV700. It will directly compete with Tata's upcoming Harrier and Safari EVs. The car will feature an 80kWh battery pack and all-wheel drive technology and shall be available in two tunes: 230hp and 350hp.

Distinctive design elements will be available on XUV.e8

The XUV.e8 will share most body panels with the XUV700 while incorporating EV-specific design tweaks. The front fascia will showcase a full-width LED light bar extending vertically into the bumper, a sealed front grille, and a new headlamp design. Flush door handles will be retained, but new alloy wheel designs will be introduced. The rear may feature a connected LED light bar and a redesigned bumper.

The EV will be larger than the XUV700

Measuring 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,760mm in height, the XUV.e8 will be slightly larger than the XUV700. Its wheelbase will be 2,762mm, just 7mm longer than its counterpart. The 80kWh battery pack and all-wheel drive technology will provide an impressive performance for an electric SUV in its segment. The dual-electric motor setup will be offered in two tunes: 230hp and 350hp.

When will the Mahindra XUV.e8 debut?

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV.e8 will hit showrooms by late 2024. It will debut around the same time as its direct rivals from Tata - the Harrier EV and the Safari EV. With its unique design elements, powerful performance, and competitive positioning, the XUV.e8 is poised to make a significant impact in the growing EV market.

