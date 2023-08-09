2023 Tata Nexon spotted doing test runs, launch by October
Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted Nexon in India by October, alongside other new models in the EV and ICE-powered categories. The 2023 model will sport a heavily revised exterior design, featuring new front and rear bumpers, a split-style LED headlamp setup, refreshed alloy wheels, and connected-type LED taillights. Mechanically, the compact SUV will largely remain identical.
The interiors of the four-wheeler will receive a major overhaul
Inside, the Nexon (facelift) will receive a major overhaul. It will boast premium upholstery, a fully-digital instrument console, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with an integrated screen borrowed from the upcoming Curvv SUV. Additional updates will include a new gear lever, automatic climate control with revamped AC controls, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS functions, a 360-degree-view camera, and six airbags.
It will be available with multiple powertrain options
Under the hood, the facelifted Tata Nexon is likely to retain the 1.2-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol engine that generates 118.3hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill that churns out 108.5hp/260Nm. However, we believe that the automaker might introduce a new 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor showcased at Auto Expo 2023 as a replacement for the existing petrol unit. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox.