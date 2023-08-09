2023 Tata Nexon spotted doing test runs, launch by October

Auto

2023 Tata Nexon spotted doing test runs, launch by October

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 03:30 pm 2 min read

2023 Tata Nexon will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted Nexon in India by October, alongside other new models in the EV and ICE-powered categories. The 2023 model will sport a heavily revised exterior design, featuring new front and rear bumpers, a split-style LED headlamp setup, refreshed alloy wheels, and connected-type LED taillights. Mechanically, the compact SUV will largely remain identical.

The interiors of the four-wheeler will receive a major overhaul

Inside, the Nexon (facelift) will receive a major overhaul. It will boast premium upholstery, a fully-digital instrument console, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with an integrated screen borrowed from the upcoming Curvv SUV. Additional updates will include a new gear lever, automatic climate control with revamped AC controls, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS functions, a 360-degree-view camera, and six airbags.

It will be available with multiple powertrain options

Under the hood, the facelifted Tata Nexon is likely to retain the 1.2-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol engine that generates 118.3hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill that churns out 108.5hp/260Nm. However, we believe that the automaker might introduce a new 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor showcased at Auto Expo 2023 as a replacement for the existing petrol unit. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Share this timeline